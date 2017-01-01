Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

St Martins Care Centre

69 Martin Street, Morriston, Swansea, Swansea,
SA6 7BJ
01792 795844

About St Martins Care Centre

St Martin_s is a purpose-built home offering nursing, residential and respite care in a residential area of Morriston, Swansea, with the M4 close by. Some rooms have views across the garden, and all have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly, and have TV aerial points and a nurse call system. Residents are encouraged to personalise their bedroom with their own furniture, ornaments and pictures. There_s a hair salon with nail bar, plus chiropody and alternative therapies are available, and the home has a cinema room. Organised activities include gardening, arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, church services, musical events and minibus outings. There is a courtyard garden where green-fingered enthusiasts can enjoy helping to keep the outdoor area looking good, plus there_s an open and secure patio area.

Accommodation

  • 70Residents
  • 70Single rooms with en suite WC

Who runs this service

  • HC-ONE Ltd

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
