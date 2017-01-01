St Martin_s is a purpose-built home offering nursing, residential and respite care in a residential area of Morriston, Swansea, with the M4 close by. Some rooms have views across the garden, and all have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly, and have TV aerial points and a nurse call system. Residents are encouraged to personalise their bedroom with their own furniture, ornaments and pictures. There_s a hair salon with nail bar, plus chiropody and alternative therapies are available, and the home has a cinema room. Organised activities include gardening, arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal visits, church services, musical events and minibus outings. There is a courtyard garden where green-fingered enthusiasts can enjoy helping to keep the outdoor area looking good, plus there_s an open and secure patio area.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.