St Mary's Court is a purpose-built care home with four separate units. Cedar Unit cares for older people with high dependency nursing needs. Beech and Ash Units specialise in care for younger adults with dementia. Oak Unit provides personal care and support for older people with dementia. The manager is a qualified and experienced registered nurse and staff benefit further from the flexibility of an in-house trainer. The culture of kindness, comfort and respect forms an important part of all staff training, induction and supervision. All rooms are single occupancy and have an en-suite toilet and shower facility. There is a variety of day space on all units, and extensive, accessible, secure gardens which are regularly enjoyed by residents. There is a minibus and several escorted excursions are organised each week. There is also a Bistro onsite that is free of charge to residents.

