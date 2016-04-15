Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

St Mary's Court

Deanery Hill, Bocking, Braintree,
CM7 5SR
01376 328600
www.olddeanery.com

About St Mary's Court

St Mary's Court is a purpose-built care home with four separate units. Cedar Unit cares for older people with high dependency nursing needs. Beech and Ash Units specialise in care for younger adults with dementia. Oak Unit provides personal care and support for older people with dementia. The manager is a qualified and experienced registered nurse and staff benefit further from the flexibility of an in-house trainer. The culture of kindness, comfort and respect forms an important part of all staff training, induction and supervision. All rooms are single occupancy and have an en-suite toilet and shower facility. There is a variety of day space on all units, and extensive, accessible, secure gardens which are regularly enjoyed by residents. There is a minibus and several escorted excursions are organised each week. There is also a Bistro onsite that is free of charge to residents.

Accommodation

  • 89Residents
  • 89Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Essex

Who runs this service

  • Sonnet Care Homes (Essex) Limited

Registered manager

Mary Pike

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Outstanding

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017