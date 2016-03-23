Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Staffing Personnel & Health Care Services Ltd

Room 305, City Gate House, 246-250 Romford Road, London,
E7 9HZ
020 8519 5588

Local authority

  • Newham

Who runs this service

  • Staffing Personnel & Health Care Services Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
