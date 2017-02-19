Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Stardust Healthcare Ltd

Centre Court,101B First Floor , 1301 Stratford Road, Hall Green, Birmingham,
B28 9HH
0121 389 3500
www.blubirdcare.co.uk/Birminghameast

Local authority

  • Birmingham

Who runs this service

  • Stardust Healthcare Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
