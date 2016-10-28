Steephill is located in Ventnor, which is known for its mild climate. Based in a popular seaside resort, the home enjoys stunning views of the coastline and has a rich history, originally built as accommodation for nurses at the Royal National Hospital for Diseases of the Chest in Ventnor. Steephill includes a number of comfortable lounges, informal seating areas, a large dining area and well-tended gardens. All rooms are tastefully decorated, have ground floor or lift access, and are fitted with a call system. Some rooms have a balcony enjoying views of the Botanical Gardens. Steephill benefits from its own kitchen and catering staff. Varied activities are organised for residents to enjoy, ranging from arts and crafts to visiting professional entertainers. There are also regular trips by minibus to destinations chosen by residents. IT facilities, including wi-fi and Skype, are available for all to use.

