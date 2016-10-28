Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Steephill

Steephill Court Road, Ventnor,
PO38 1UJ
01983 852652
www.somersetcare.co.uk

About Steephill

Steephill is located in Ventnor, which is known for its mild climate. Based in a popular seaside resort, the home enjoys stunning views of the coastline and has a rich history, originally built as accommodation for nurses at the Royal National Hospital for Diseases of the Chest in Ventnor. Steephill includes a number of comfortable lounges, informal seating areas, a large dining area and well-tended gardens. All rooms are tastefully decorated, have ground floor or lift access, and are fitted with a call system. Some rooms have a balcony enjoying views of the Botanical Gardens. Steephill benefits from its own kitchen and catering staff. Varied activities are organised for residents to enjoy, ranging from arts and crafts to visiting professional entertainers. There are also regular trips by minibus to destinations chosen by residents. IT facilities, including wi-fi and Skype, are available for all to use.

Accommodation

  • 35Residents
  • 35Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Isle of Wight

Who runs this service

  • Somerset Care Limited

Registered manager

Tammy-Marie Whiting

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
