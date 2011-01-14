Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Step Consultants Limited - 2nd Floor Suite

Room 14c, 2nd Floor, Day Lewis House, 324-340 Bensham Lane, Thorton Heath, Croydon,
CR7 7EQ
020 8664 3600
www.stepconsultants.co.uk

Local authority

  • Croydon

Who runs this service

  • Step Consultants Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
