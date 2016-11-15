Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Stepney Green

89 Grantley Street, London,
E1 4BP
020 3645 7803

Local authority

  • Tower Hamlets

Who runs this service

  • East London Domiciliary Care Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
