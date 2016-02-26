Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Steps Ahead Care & Support Limited

Unit 130 City Business Park, Somerset Place, Stoke, Plymouth,
PL3 4BB
01752 547257
www.stepsaheadsupport.co.uk

Local authority

  • Plymouth

Who runs this service

  • Steps Ahead Care & Support Limited

Registered manager

Christine Holdsworth

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Outstanding
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
