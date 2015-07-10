Stoneleigh is a purpose-built home offering residential dementia, residential, respite and end of life care in a residential area of Annfield Plain in Stanley, County Durham with the A693 close by. All bedrooms are wheelchair friendly, have TV points and a nurse call system and some have views across the garden. There_s a GP service, mobile hairdresser, chiropody and alternative therapy services, plus a smoking area. Organised events include quizzes, exercise, flower arranging and hand massages, and performances by professionals and local schools. Green-fingered enthusiasts can keep the large garden looking good, or enjoy it from the open and secure patio area.

