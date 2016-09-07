Stoneyford Christian Care Home is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, residential and end of life care in a residential area of Sutton in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire near the A38 and M1. Many bedrooms have en suite or washroom facilities, all are wheelchair friendly, and have TV points and a nurse call system. There_s a GP service, hairdressing salon, and chiropody and alternative therapy available. Organised activities include professional entertainment, flower arranging, animal therapy, coffee mornings, local school performances and shows, plus regular outings to local places of interest including the library, parks and museums. There_s a courtyard garden where green-fingered enthusiasts can help to keep the raised flowerbeds looking good, plus an open and secure patio area.

