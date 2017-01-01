Strathtay House offers residential, dementia and respite care in a residential area of Perth, with the A9 nearby. Some rooms have views of the courtyard garden while all have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. Residents can personalise their room with their own belongings including ornaments, pictures and small items of furniture. There's a GP service, hairdressing salon and a kitchenette for visitors. Organised activities include arts and crafts, professional entertainment, visits from local school children, plus Otago exercise classes to promote strength and balance. Residents also enjoy regular shopping trips and lunches at local restaurants and cafes. Outside there's an open and secure patio area.

