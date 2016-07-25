Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Structured Care Ltd

8 Gorcott Lane, Dickens Heath, Solihull,
B90 1FF
0121 745 7400

Local authority

  • Solihull

Who runs this service

  • Structured Care Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities
