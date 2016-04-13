Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Sudley Road

36-38 Sudley Road, Bognor Regis,
PO21 1ER
01243 837821
www.aldingbournetrust.co.uk

Local authority

  • West Sussex

Who runs this service

  • The Aldingbourne Trust

Registered manager

Nicola Goble

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
