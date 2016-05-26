Located in the attractive Sundridge Park residential area, Sundridge Court nursing home in Bromley provides residential and nursing care on a trial stay, short stay and convalescent care basis, as well as long-term care. The home environment is light and spacious, and staff strive to provide a welcoming atmosphere. The home encourages residents to bring important personal possessions to personalise their rooms, and to really make the space their own. There is a conservatory overlooking beautiful gardens, where residents can enjoy the wide range of flora and fauna and outdoors activities.

