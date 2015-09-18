Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Sunningdale Lodge

Sunningdale Road, Yeovil,
BA21 5LD
01935 422980
www.somersetcare.co.uk

About Sunningdale Lodge

Sunningdale Lodge is situated in the heart of Yeovil. It has a secluded and secure garden, enhanced with a large, bright and cheerful sunroom. The sunroom is heated, enabling residents to enjoy it in all seasons. Residents are welcome to decorate and furnish their rooms to their own taste. Each single room has a vanity unit, a nurse call system and access to the lift. Some rooms are en suite. Adaptations can be made to accommodate couples. Residents and their guests are free to use one of two lounges, conservatory or quiet seating areas, and they have a well-appointed dining room on the ground floor. An activities co-ordinator organises a variety of activities for residents to take part in. These range from arts and crafts, to music and a popular gardening club. IT facilities, including wi-fi and Skype, available for all to use.

Accommodation

  • 38Residents
  • 9Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 29Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Somerset Care Limited

Registered manager

Sandra Davis

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

