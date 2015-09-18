About Sunningdale Lodge

Sunningdale Lodge is situated in the heart of Yeovil. It has a secluded and secure garden, enhanced with a large, bright and cheerful sunroom. The sunroom is heated, enabling residents to enjoy it in all seasons. Residents are welcome to decorate and furnish their rooms to their own taste. Each single room has a vanity unit, a nurse call system and access to the lift. Some rooms are en suite. Adaptations can be made to accommodate couples. Residents and their guests are free to use one of two lounges, conservatory or quiet seating areas, and they have a well-appointed dining room on the ground floor. An activities co-ordinator organises a variety of activities for residents to take part in. These range from arts and crafts, to music and a popular gardening club. IT facilities, including wi-fi and Skype, available for all to use.