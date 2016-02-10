Sunnymeade is situated in Chard, near to shops and other local amenities. The accommodation is arranged in five separate ground floor units, creating a friendly and personal atmosphere. Each unit has its own lounge/diner and kitchenette which residents and their guests are welcome to use. All of the bedrooms at Sunnymeade are fitted with a nurse call system and some have the benefit of en suite facilities. All units have access to colourful gardens. Activities and entertainment are provided throughout the day by an activities co-ordinator and entertainers regularly visit to perform. IT facilities, including wi-fi and Skype, are available for all to use.

