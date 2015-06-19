Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Sunnyside

Sunnyside Road, Droylsden, Manchester,
M43 7QE
0161 370 1793

About Sunnyside

Sunnyside is situated in Droylsden with good links into Manchester City Centre and surrounding areas. A purpose-built home, Sunnyside has warm and welcoming lounges and dining areas as well as a secure garden with raised flowerbeds to enable residents with green fingers to be involved in gardening. The garden can be accessed from the conservatory lounge and is wheelchair friendly. Activities at Sunnyside are varied and the home has a cinema room and onsite hairdressing salon.

Accommodation

  • 43Residents
  • 17Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 26Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Tameside

Who runs this service

  • Meridian Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Kelly Buckley

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017