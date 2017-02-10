Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Support & Connections Office

1870 Melton Road, Rearsby, Leicester,
LE7 4YS
01664 424044

Local authority

  • Leicestershire

Who runs this service

  • Support & Connections Ltd

Registered manager

Anthony Howlett

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017