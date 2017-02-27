Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

SureCare Hillingdon Limited

106 Pembroke Road, Office 11 Alexander House, Ruislip,
HA4 8NW
01895 477996
www.surecare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Hillingdon

Who runs this service

  • Surecare Hillingdon Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
