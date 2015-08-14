Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

SureCare (St Albans & The Dacorum)

Unit 22A/C Herts Business Centre, Alexander Road, London Colney, St Albans,
AL2 1JG
01727 828203

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Dunmore Care Ltd

Registered manager

Maria Nyama

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Inadequate
Is the service safe? Inadequate
Is the service effective? Inadequate
Is the service caring? Inadequate
Is the service responsive? Inadequate
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
