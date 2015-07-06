Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Sussex Empowered Living Ltd

153 Edward Street, Brighton,
BN2 0JG
07804 730770

Local authority

  • Brighton & Hove

Who runs this service

  • Sussex Empowered Living Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
