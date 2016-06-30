Sussex Grange is a home for 20 older people in the peaceful coastal town of Selsey, eight miles south of Chichester. The home is situated in a quiet residential street, a short level walk from the high street and the seafront. Much of the, character and appearance of the original Tudor-style house has been retained with features including a panelled dining room and Victorian lounge. All bedrooms are en suite with TV points and a direct-dial telephone socket as well as nurse call bell. A variety of optional activities and entertainments are provided within the home, and staff also arrange regular outings _ garden centres are the most popular, but they also enjoy the occasional trip to the pub.

