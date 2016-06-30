Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Sussex Grange Residential Care Home

14 Vincent Road, Selsey, Chichester,
PO20 9DH
01243 606262
www.sussexgrange.co.uk

About Sussex Grange Residential Care Home

Sussex Grange is a home for 20 older people in the peaceful coastal town of Selsey, eight miles south of Chichester. The home is situated in a quiet residential street, a short level walk from the high street and the seafront. Much of the, character and appearance of the original Tudor-style house has been retained with features including a panelled dining room and Victorian lounge. All bedrooms are en suite with TV points and a direct-dial telephone socket as well as nurse call bell. A variety of optional activities and entertainments are provided within the home, and staff also arrange regular outings _ garden centres are the most popular, but they also enjoy the occasional trip to the pub.

Accommodation

  • 20Residents
  • 20Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • West Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Sussex Grange Limited

Registered manager

Karen Halford

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
