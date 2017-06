Swan House is a small registered care home providing residential care for 32 people, situated in the heart of Winslow. The home has two self-contained living areas, each with their own 24-hour staff teams. One of these living areas is designed for older people living with dementia and is able to provide a higher level of support. The home offers daily activities for residents led by a dedicated activity coordinator. Visitors and families can also enjoy the accessible grounds and gardens.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.