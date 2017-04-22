Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Sweet Homes Limited t/a Carshalton Nursing Home

28 Salisbury Road, Carshalton,
SM5 3HD
020 8669 2592
www.sweethomesltd.com

About Sweet Homes Limited t/a Carshalton Nursing Home

Sweet Homes Limited?s trading name of Carshalton Nursing Home was established in 1988. It provides residential, nursing care and personal care for up to 33 older people living at the home, who may have dementia.

Accommodation

  • 33Residents
  • 17Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 8Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Sutton

Who runs this service

  • Sweet Homes Limited (A Joshi)

Registered manager

Catherine Ampaw

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
