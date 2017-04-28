Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Tall Trees

Burford Road, Shipton Under Wychwood, Chipping Norton,
OX7 6DB
01993 833833
www.caringhomes.org

About Tall Trees

Tall Trees in the village of Shipton-under-Wychwood in Oxfordshire provides residential, nursing and specialist dementia care on a short and long term basis in a purpose-built home over two floors. All of the bedrooms are tastefully decorated and furnished to a high standard, each with en suite facilities. Staff encourage residents to make their room their own with small items of furniture and other treasured possessions. They also work with each resident, their family and friends, to ensure they fully understand their unique history, enabling the team to plan care, support and daily activities based around each resident's unique individual needs.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Oxfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes Healthcare Group Limited

Registered manager

Michelle Little

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017