About 24/7 Advice and Support Line

St Joseph's Hospice 24/7 offers specialist advice to people affected by serious, life-limiting conditions. Supporting persons facing a new symptom, a concerned carer or member of the family, or are a health and social care professional caring for people in the last years of life. Patients, carers and members of the public; primary health care teams, e.g. district nurses and GPs; out-of-hours services; nursing and care home staff can use this service. The person you wish to discuss does not have to be known to St Joseph's Hospice.