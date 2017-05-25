Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

24/7 Advice and Support Line

St Joseph's Hospice Mare Street, London,
E8 4SA
0300 303 0400
www.stjh.org.uk/our-services/247-advice-support-line
info@stjh.org.uk

About 24/7 Advice and Support Line

St Joseph's Hospice 24/7 offers specialist advice to people affected by serious, life-limiting conditions. Supporting persons facing a new symptom, a concerned carer or member of the family, or are a health and social care professional caring for people in the last years of life. Patients, carers and members of the public; primary health care teams, e.g. district nurses and GPs; out-of-hours services; nursing and care home staff can use this service. The person you wish to discuss does not have to be known to St Joseph's Hospice.

Who runs this service

  • St Joseph's Hospice

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Residents of City and Hackney, Tower Hamlets and Newham

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
