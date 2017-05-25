Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Advice Service

18 Avonmore Road, London,
W14 8RR
0800 319 6789
www.independentage.org
advice@independentage.org

About Advice Service

Whatever happens as we get older, we all want to remain independent and live life on our own terms. That's why, as well as offering regular friendly contact and a strong campaigning voice, Independent Age can provide you and your family with clear, free and impartial advice on the issues that matter: care and support, money and benefits, health and mobility. A charity founded over 150 years ago, independent so you can be. Independent Age also offer free guides and factsheets full of information to help you boost your income, find the care you need, remain independent, choose the right place to live, stay connected with others, and more. With the help of committed volunteers, Independent Age provide friendship services to relieve loneliness and isolation. These are delivered through phone calls, visits, telephone discussion groups and more, enabling older people to feel more connected to their local community.

Who runs this service

  • Independent Age

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 60 and above, their families and carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
