About Advice Service

Whatever happens as we get older, we all want to remain independent and live life on our own terms. That's why, as well as offering regular friendly contact and a strong campaigning voice, Independent Age can provide you and your family with clear, free and impartial advice on the issues that matter: care and support, money and benefits, health and mobility. A charity founded over 150 years ago, independent so you can be. Independent Age also offer free guides and factsheets full of information to help you boost your income, find the care you need, remain independent, choose the right place to live, stay connected with others, and more. With the help of committed volunteers, Independent Age provide friendship services to relieve loneliness and isolation. These are delivered through phone calls, visits, telephone discussion groups and more, enabling older people to feel more connected to their local community.