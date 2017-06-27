The Carers UK Adviceline provides expert information and advice to people looking after a loved one. Open five days a week and covering the whole of the UK, get in touch for advice on benefits and tax credits, carers' employment rights, assessments, services and how to challenge decisions. There is also a listening service so a person can talk through their caring situation with a trained volunteer who understands what they are going through.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17