Support group

General and Carers Information Helpline

Help & Care Head Office The Pokesdown Centre 896 Christchurch Road, Bournemouth, Dorset,
BH7 6DL
0300 111 3303
www.helpandcare.org.uk
gateway@helpandcare.org.uk

About General and Carers Information Helpline

Help & Care run a Helpline providing information about all issues affecting older and vulnerable people as well as carers. The team provide information directly and can signpost or refer to other organisations or support projects depending on individual needs. The helpline for carers provides a one-stop information and support service for carers. For carers in Dorset, Help & Care organise training workshops for carers and operate the Short Break Service. Information factsheets are also available on a wide range of issues of use to carars and/or the people they care for.

Who runs this service

  • Help and Care

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people and carers in need of help
  • Residents of Dorset, Bournemouth and Poole

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

