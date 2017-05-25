Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Good Day Good Carer

Ballybot House 28 Corn Market, Newry, County Down,
BT35 8BG
028 3026 1022
www.ccgnewrycommunity.org/good_day_good_carer
pquinn@ccgnewrycommunity.org

About Good Day Good Carer

Good Day Good Carer is a service provided for Carers Trust by the Confederation of Community Groups. Good Day Good Carer is a confidential telephone support service for older carers offering information and advice on respite breaks, benefit entitlement, aids and adaptations, housing matters and health and well-being. Good Day Good Carer works to identify support services for carers and offers support tailored to individual needs including a confidential telephone support service delivered by trained volunteers and/or a visit from a Mind the Gap Carer Support Outreach Worker, a listening ear for carers and an opportunity to be heard and support for local Carers Forums and services.

Who runs this service

  • Carers Trust Northern Ireland

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


