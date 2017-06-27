About Good Morning North Belfast

Good Morning North Belfast is a free, community-based telephone support service. The support team can make a telephone call to a person at an agreed time each morning, to check that they are ok and to have a friendly chat. They can also pass on information about local services and community events in their area. If a person does not answer their telephone at the prearranged time, their nominated contact person or keyholder can be contacted to let them know that there may be a problem. The service also includes advice on benefits, housing and personal security and a Befriending scheme. A Gardening service is offered between March and September.