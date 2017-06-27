Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Good Morning North Belfast

96-98 Sunningdale Gardens, Belfast, County Antrim,
BT14 6SL
028 9071 9200
www.goodmorningni.org
info@goodmorningnorthbelfast.org

About Good Morning North Belfast

Good Morning North Belfast is a free, community-based telephone support service. The support team can make a telephone call to a person at an agreed time each morning, to check that they are ok and to have a friendly chat. They can also pass on information about local services and community events in their area. If a person does not answer their telephone at the prearranged time, their nominated contact person or keyholder can be contacted to let them know that there may be a problem. The service also includes advice on benefits, housing and personal security and a Befriending scheme. A Gardening service is offered between March and September.

Who runs this service

  • Good Morning Northern Ireland Network

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older and other people living in the North Belfast area, who may be vulnerable or isolated. Self-referrals or referrals by family members, friends or Health and Social Care professionals are all accepted.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
