About Local Dementia Helpline - Ripon

Each year trained Dementia Forward staff answer thousands of calls. They speak to people with dementia, their families, friends, carers, health professionals and communities. Each call is confidential and is an opportunity to let someone know that they are not alone. Dementia can be complex, and Dementia Forward's friendly, trained staff can provide support and guidance to help people through what can be a difficult time. The helpline is the portal to receiving a wider range of carefully designed services. Support Advisors offer an initial home visit to meet and discuss the individual needs of anyone who is referred, or self refers to Dementia Forward. Following the initial visit, they can open other doors for people, being the gateway to other organisations who can also help, such as health and social care providers, financial advisors and other specialist support organisations.