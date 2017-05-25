About National Dementia Helpline

If you have concerns about Alzheimer's disease or about any other form of dementia, Alzheimer's Society National Dementia Helpline can provide information, advice, support, and signposting to other appropriate organisations. Callers speak to a trained Helpline Adviser. Calls to the Helpline are confidential. Calls to the Helpline cost no more than the national call rate and must also count towards any inclusive minutes in a phone contract. This rule applies to calls from any type of line including mobile, BT, other fixed line or payphone.