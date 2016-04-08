Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Tenlands Care Home

Wood Lane, Ferryhill,
DL17 8JD
01740 657201
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/tenlands/

About Tenlands Care Home

Tenlands is a purpose-built home offering nursing and residential care in Ferryhill, County Durham, near the A167 and the A1. Two of the 39 bedrooms have en suite facilities, and all have washbasins, and are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. There_s a GP service, hairdresser, and a smoking area. Organised activities include music therapy, exercise, pet therapy, tea dances and baking. The home has a lawned garden, plus a patio and conservatory.

Accommodation

  • 39Residents
  • 2Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 37Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Durham

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Victoria Lee

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017