Residential care home

The Beeches (Doncaster)

Armthorpe, Doncaster,
DN3 2DZ
01302 300312
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/the-beeches-armthorpe/

About The Beeches (Doncaster)

The Beeches is a purpose-built care home offering dementia and residential care in Armthorpe, Doncaster, easily reached from the M18. It has quiet lounges plus an entertainment room for hobbies and social activities. Many bedrooms have washroom facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. The home has a GP service, visiting hairdresser, chiropodist and other therapists, and a designated smoking area. Organised activities include animal therapy, coffee mornings, church services and minibus outings to local places of interest including the library, park and museum. The landscaped gardens include a patio area, pergola and gazebo.

Accommodation

  • 32Residents
  • 32Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Doncaster

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Beatrice Gibbons

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
