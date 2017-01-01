The Beeches is a purpose-built home offering dementia and nursing care in Dunfermline, Fife, reached from the A823. All bedrooms are en suite, wheelchair friendly and have TV and phone points and a nurse call system. There_s a GP service and a hairdresser visits every week. Organised activities include outings, animal therapy and performances by local school children. Outdoors is an open and secure patio area.

