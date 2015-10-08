The Beeches is located in Dukinfield near to Ashton-Under-Lyne and is easily accessible from the M60 and M67. The home offers residential and day care for both long-term and short-stay residents. The Beeches has a homely feel and en suite rooms with TV, telephone, nurse call points and thermostatic temperature control in all rooms. Dining areas and lounges are available for those who enjoy socialising with others, while those who like their own space can take a walk in the garden or enjoy one of the smaller quiet lounges. The home is spilt over two levels but is accessible with wheelchair friendly pathways, doorways and a passenger lift. The Beeches offers an efficient laundry service and an excellent dining experience with varied seasonal menus.

