The Birches is a purpose-built home offering dementia and residential care in a quiet rural area of Crieff in Perthshore, near the A85. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system and some have access to an enclosed garden area. The home has a GP service, and a hairdressing salon. Organised activities include exercise classes, quizzes, shows by professional entertainers and performances from local school children. Outdoors there is a courtyard garden where green-fingered enthusiasts have access to the potting shed and can enjoy helping to keep the raised flowerbeds looking good.

