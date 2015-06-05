Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

The Briars

35 Broadway, Sandown,
PO36 9BD
01983 403777
www.greensleeves.org.uk

About The Briars

The Briars is a refurbished and extended Victorian building located in Sandown on the Isle of Wight. The home provides specialist residential dementia care to older people and also offers a day care service. A finalist in the British Care Awards and the National Care Awards, the Briars is a leading example of care provision. Staff at The Briars share reminiscence exercises with the residents, so they can understand people's life stories and collate information about what is important to them. All food is freshly prepared and a menu of tasty meals is available with special dietary requirements catered for. All bedrooms are light and spacious and have en suite facilities. With the sunnier climes of the Isle of Wight, the garden is the perfect place to relax.

Accommodation

  • 38Residents

Local authority

  • Isle of Wight

Who runs this service

  • Greensleeves Homes Trust

Registered manager

Nichola Shepherd

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
