The Briars is a refurbished and extended Victorian building located in Sandown on the Isle of Wight. The home provides specialist residential dementia care to older people and also offers a day care service. A finalist in the British Care Awards and the National Care Awards, the Briars is a leading example of care provision. Staff at The Briars share reminiscence exercises with the residents, so they can understand people's life stories and collate information about what is important to them. All food is freshly prepared and a menu of tasty meals is available with special dietary requirements catered for. All bedrooms are light and spacious and have en suite facilities. With the sunnier climes of the Isle of Wight, the garden is the perfect place to relax.

