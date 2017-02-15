Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

The Care Bureau Ltd - Domiciliary Care - Irthlingborough

Unit 1, The Old Chapel Business Centre, 43b High Street, Irthlingborough, Wellingborough,
NN9 5PU
01933 510014

Local authority

  • Northamptonshire

Who runs this service

  • The Care Bureau Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
