Residential care home

The Cedars Rest Home Limited

23 Langham Road, Bowdon, Altrincham,
WA14 2HX
0161 928 4361
www.caringuk.com

About The Cedars Rest Home Limited

The Cedars care home has been providing residential care for the elderly, including dementia care, since 1986, in the heart of the leafy and gentile Bowdon Conservation Area. The home provides long-term care, respite care (short breaks) and convelescence care. The building itself is a converted Victorian villa, set in an enviable position with south-facing landscaped gardens and far-reaching views over Bowdon Cricket and Hockey Club and the Cheshire Plain towards Jodrell Bank in the distance. As well as providing for our residents' personal needs, including nutritious food choices freshly prepared on a daily, the Cedars also provides a wide range of activities, events and outings for those wishing to take part, as well as additional services including hairdressing, physiotherapy and occupational therapy.

Accommodation

  • 34Residents
  • 15Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 13Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 3Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Trafford

Who runs this service

  • Cedars Rest Home Limited(The)

Registered manager

Christina King

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
