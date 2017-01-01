Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

The Daffodils Care Home

14 Dynevor Street, Merthyr Tydfil,
CF48 1AY
01685 386745

About The Daffodils Care Home

The Daffodils is a purpose-built care home offering dementia and respite care near Merthyr Tydfil town centre. It has its own pet cat, called Lucky, and organised activities include musical events, manicure and pedicure sessions, visits from professional entertainers, cooking club, gentle exercise with a visiting physiotherapist, church services and regular visits from the mobile library. All bedrooms have TV points and a nurse call system, while communal bathrooms and a shower room are available. The home has a GP service, hairdressing and beauty salon, and chiropody, dentist and optician services are available. There's a courtyard garden where the gardening club can enjoy helping to keep the raised flowerbeds looking good, plus a conservatory.

Accommodation

  • 30Residents
  • 30Single rooms without en suite WC

Who runs this service

  • HC-ONE Ltd

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
