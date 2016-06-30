Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

The Denby at Denby Dale

402 Wakefield Road, Denby Dale,
HD8 8RP

About The Denby at Denby Dale

The Denby is located in the centre of small village of Denby Dale, West Yorkshire. It offers residential and day care and its facilities include a spa, hairdressing salon, cafe and a gym. All bedrooms have a walk in-shower and en suite toilet as well as wi-fi access and telephone. There are gardens with lawns and patio areas for all to enjoy and there is an in-house laundry, a catering and dining team as well as a creative activity and recreation team.

Accommodation

  • 47Residents
  • 47Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Kirklees

Who runs this service

  • Meridian Healthcare Limited

Registered manager

Tracey Reynolds

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

