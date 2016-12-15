Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

The Gables

6 Marine Parade, Gorleston, Great Yarmouth,
NR31 6DU
01493 667839
www.healthcarehomes.co.uk

About The Gables

The Gables and its gardens overlook the promenade at Gorleston, near to the towns of Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft. It is a beautiful Victorian mansion with large rooms and a wealth of fine architectural detail such as the ornate door architraves. Large lounges allow residents to relax in comfortable surroundings with their family and friends. Many of the rooms are en suite, and some have sea views. Although all rooms are fully furnished, residents are encouraged to bring with them items of furniture and personal possessions so that their room can be a true 'home from home . The grounds, a mere stone s throw from the beach, include a sheltered patio, waist high flower beds and a barbecue area. The annual fete, held in the garden, is one way in which The Gables fully embraces the community spirit.

Accommodation

  • 34Residents
  • 24Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 5Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Norfolk

Who runs this service

  • Healthcare Homes Group Limited

Registered manager

Christopher Chambers

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
