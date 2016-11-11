Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

The Good Shepherd Healthcare Services Ltd

Park House, 8 Grove Ash Close, Mount Farm, Milton Keynes,
MK1 1BZ
01908 367474
www.tgscare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Milton Keynes

Who runs this service

  • The Good Shepherd Healthcare Services Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017