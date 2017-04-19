Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

The Granary Care Centre

Lodge Lane, Wraxall, Nailsea,
BS48 1BJ
01275 858000
www.shaw.co.uk

About The Granary Care Centre

The Granary provides a full spectrum of support, care and treatment for older people with dementia, and is situated in Wraxall, Bristol. Individual care packages meet the care needs of residents, who live in private rooms in small family units that offer a sense of security and belonging. There is also an 18-bed hospital within the centre to allow residents to stay on site to receive their medical care and support. The focal point of the care centre is an atrium, which allows natural daylight into the heart of the building, enabling residents and their families to have a sense of outdoors all year round.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • North Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Shaw Healthcare (Wraxall) Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Facilities

  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
