The Granary provides a full spectrum of support, care and treatment for older people with dementia, and is situated in Wraxall, Bristol. Individual care packages meet the care needs of residents, who live in private rooms in small family units that offer a sense of security and belonging. There is also an 18-bed hospital within the centre to allow residents to stay on site to receive their medical care and support. The focal point of the care centre is an atrium, which allows natural daylight into the heart of the building, enabling residents and their families to have a sense of outdoors all year round.

