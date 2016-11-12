Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

The Halow Care Agency

Carroll House, 11 Quarry Street, Guildford,
GU1 3UY
01483 447960
www.halowproject.org.uk

Local authority

  • Surrey

Who runs this service

  • Halow Care Community Interest Company

Registered manager

Samantha Hart

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017