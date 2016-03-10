The Hawthorns is a specialist facility for older people with dementia. There are four self-contained dementia care units each with ten en suite bedrooms. These four units offer a range of accommodation and care. Regular assessments form the basis for person-centred care with specialist input and other resources to suit the individual and their family.

