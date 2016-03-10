Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

The Hawthorns (Evesham)

Church Street, Evesham,
WR11 1EP
01386 444330

About The Hawthorns (Evesham)

The Hawthorns is a specialist facility for older people with dementia. There are four self-contained dementia care units each with ten en suite bedrooms. These four units offer a range of accommodation and care. Regular assessments form the basis for person-centred care with specialist input and other resources to suit the individual and their family.

Accommodation

  • 47Residents
  • 47Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Worcestershire

Who runs this service

  • Shaw Healthcare (Group) Limited

Registered manager

Mary Tasker

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Lift Lift
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017