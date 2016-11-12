Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

The Manor Exminster

Main Road, Exminster, Exeter,
EX6 8AP
01392 824063
www.stone-haven.co.uk

About The Manor Exminster

The Manor is a converted Georgian home in Exminster, four miles from Exeter, with level access to the local shops and amenities. It has 25 beds, as well as an assisted-living flat for one person or a couple. There are two lounges and a dining room, and regular visits from a hairdresser, chiropodist, dentist and optician. Social activities include theatre visits, arts and crafts, musical entertainment and gardening.

Accommodation

  • 25Residents
  • 21Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 1Shared rooms with en suite WC
  • 3Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Devon

Who runs this service

  • The Manor, Exminster Limited

Registered manager

Sandra Wright

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
