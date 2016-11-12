The Manor is a converted Georgian home in Exminster, four miles from Exeter, with level access to the local shops and amenities. It has 25 beds, as well as an assisted-living flat for one person or a couple. There are two lounges and a dining room, and regular visits from a hairdresser, chiropodist, dentist and optician. Social activities include theatre visits, arts and crafts, musical entertainment and gardening.

