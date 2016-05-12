Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

The Manor House

North Walsham Wood, North Walsham,
NR28 0LU
01692 402252
www.healthcarehomes.co.uk

About The Manor House

The Manor House is set in 18 acres of well-maintained gardens and woodland two miles outside North Walsham. The spacious accommodation includes a splendid conservatory, two dining rooms and a library, and is decorated in an elegant period style. The en suite bedrooms have garden views with French doors leading to a patio area, and are equipped with television and telephone points. All rooms are fully furnished but the home welcomes as little or as much of resident s own furniture as they wish. The Norfolk Broads and coastline are within easy reach and Norwich is a comfortable distance for trips to the theatre, shopping and concerts using the home s minibus. The extensive grounds offer many places for quiet enjoyment or strolls through the woodland. The Manor House encourages residents to bring their own pets and has twice won an award from The Cinnamon Trust for the most pet friendly home in the UK.

Accommodation

  • 52Residents
  • 46Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 3Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Norfolk

Who runs this service

  • Healthcare Homes Group Limited

Registered manager

Patricia Hall-Galley

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017